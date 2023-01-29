The Inver Reds dominated possession at the Newry Showgrounds and threatened on 12 minutes through debutant Andrew Ryan.

A cross into the box by Tomas Cosgrove found the Scottish striker.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But his tame effort was easily gathered by Steven Maguire.

Newry’s Steven Maguire makes a save during the game at the Showgrounds in Newry.

Tiernan Lynch’s side were in the ascendancy and had another opportunity five minutes as Joe Thomson was tackled at the edge of the box, with Leroy Millar’s follow-up denied by Maguire.

On 22 minutes, Maguire would be called into action yet again to thwart Thomson after a good lay-off by Millar, with the resulting corner-kick forcing the shot stopper to tip Micheal Glynn’s delivery over the crossbar.

Larne continued to create chances as Maguire palmed away Ryan’s effort before the goalkeeper was quick off his line to prevent Lee Bonis from rifling in the rebound.

The east Antrim side started the second half like they ended the first as Glynn headed over from Bonis’ cross.

Thomson drilled an effort inches wide and then Bonis failed to find the target after being found by Millar.

An inspired Maguire was keeping City in the contest as he spread himself to scramble away Aaron Donnelly’s free-kick, with substitute Paul O’Neill also unable to head past the stopper.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A case of two points dropped for Larne, however, they do have a game in hand on leaders Cliftonville and jump back into second place at the expense of Linfield.

The result marks a second consecutive scoreless draw for Newry City after they had been on a nine-game losing run.

Darren Mullen’s side remain 10th in the table – three points clear of Dungannon Swifts.

NEWRY CITY: Maguire, N.Healy, McGivern, Hughes (B.Healy, 90), Lockhart (Rocks, 66), Teelan (Adeyemo, 78), Martin, Moan, Donnelly, Scullion, Montgomery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Subs (not used): Brady, Carville, Kwelele, McCaul.

LARNE: Ferguson, Want, Watson, Sule, Bonis, Donnelly, Thomson (O’Neill, 65), Millar, Glynn (Maguire, 86), Cosgrove, Ryan.

Subs (not used): Pardington, Kelly, Gordon, Hutchinson, Brown.