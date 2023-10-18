Newry City AFC have announced the establishment of their Past Players Association – the first of its kind in Northern Ireland.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The group aims to bring past players from the club - from any era, irrespective of the amount of appearances they made for The Showgrounds side – together in an informal and relaxed setting to play matches, but more importantly maintain the connection between those who have worn the blue and white stripes in the past and the current club.

The idea for the group was borne out of the two recent Newry City Legends fundraising matches against their counterparts from both Liverpool FC and Manchester United FC, the Association.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ex-Newry City manager Darren Mullen, who was at the launch, believes the new association can provide “an outlet” for those who need it.

Newry City past players at the launch of the Past Players Association at The Showgrounds

“You have lads there who maybe haven’t been around the club in a while or haven’t seen the team play and now they’re back involved,” he said.

“It’s hugely important from a mental health and social point of view. Whilst you have legends like Ollie Ralph and Harry Fay involved, you have people like me - 1990 Reserve Player of the Year! You’re going from one extreme to the other. It doesn’t matter who you are, if you’ve kicked a ball for the club and want to be involved then we want to have you there.

“There’s a massive void once you stop playing football. I noticed that myself. I jumped from playing straight into coaching and then management. That was great for me and a great substitute for playing, but other people don’t always have that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s knowing that there’s an outlet for people to come along and meet up with familiar faces. Whether you’ve played one game or 100 games for the club, it doesn’t matter. It’s inclusive and there isn’t an onus on people to be involved in everything that goes on – but it’s to know that there’s something there for them.”

Former club legend Ollie Ralph added: “This club has always been known throughout Northern Ireland as a community club and this brings it to another level and shows what they’re still prepared to do for past players.

“The two Legends matches we played, against Liverpool and Manchester United, it was incredible to meet so many old friends, colleagues, past team-mates and even players who I played against for other teams. It’s a special feeling to be among those people you played with.

“I would encourage any past Newry players to come down and get involved.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Newry City Past Players Association was officially launched recently with past players from different eras meeting up, joined by Irish Football Association Club Development Officer Dean Holmes.