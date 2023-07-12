The shot stopper has put pen-to-paper on terms at the Newry Showgrounds as Gary Boyle prepares to enter his first season in management.

Murphy joins Liam Bagnall (unattached), Adam Carroll (Warrenpoint Town), Barney McKeown (Portadown), Lee Newell (Rathfriland), Ciaran O'Connor (unattached) and Adam Salley (Portadown) in making the switch to City.

Speaking to Newry’s official website, Boyle said: “Tom is another fantastic signing. He is young, extremely talented and feels he has a point to prove.

Newry City boss Gary Boyle pictured with new signing Tom Murphy. Picture: Brendan Monaghan

"He has bought in to how we are trying to progress as a club.

"It is every manager’s dream to have competition in every area and we now have that in abundance in our goalkeeping division.

"We are very happy to welcome him to the club.”

Murphy, who was released by Crusaders in the summer, admits he has been made more than welcome since training with his new employers.

He added: “I’m delighted to sign for the club. From the first minute speaking to Gary, it was something that excited me and when he explained what he wanted to do this season it was something I wanted to be a part of.

"We have a brilliant group of players and the lads have been very welcoming since I came in.

"We’ve been laying down the foundations in pre-season to be prepared to hit the ground running come the first game of the season.