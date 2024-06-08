Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newry City have announced that they have re-signed six current squad members to new deals as they look to begin the hunt for promotion back up to the top-flight next season.

Club captain Darren King, who has made almost 450 appearances in the blue and white stripes, will be back for another season. He’ll be joined by fellow defenders, former Northern Ireland international Ryan McGivern and Stephen Moan.

Ciaran O’Connor has also signed a new deal after signing permanently at the beginning of last season. Also staying is Georgie Poynton who was an addition last summer and he impressed in both central midfield and at right back. Likewise, Jordan Mooney joined one year ago, and he featured 22 times for City last season and will be eager to gain more experience this time around.

First team Manager Barry Gray says he’s delighted the six players have committed to the club for the 2024-25 season.

Newry City defender Ryan McGivern (left) has agreed to stay at The Showgrounds next season

“Going forward into the new season it’s so important we have a squad that’s strong and familiar. The lads that have re-signed are key players moving forward and certainly boast huge experience which will be vital.

“I’m pleased the lads have committed and speaking with each of them, I know they are extremely hungry and motivated to push standards and drive the team towards success again.”

The summer transfer market is now well up-and-running, but there was some bad news for Newry City fans, with Player of the Year Barney McKeown moving to Glenavon.

