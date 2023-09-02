News you can trust since 1737
Newry City manager Gary Boyle enjoying juggling family life, work commitments and being a manager as his side aim to make it a hat-trick of successive away wins

Newry City manager Gary Boyle insists life has got a little bit busier after he and his partner Kellie welcomed their second child into the world.
By Johnny McNabb
Published 2nd Sep 2023, 10:00 BST- 2 min read

Son Beau was born on August 16 meaning Boyle has had to juggle between work commitments, family life and managing a top flight club.

Boyle - who stepped up as first team manager at The Showgrounds in the summer - acknowledged that he wouldn't have it any other way as his side travel to champions Larne this afternoon.

He said: "We were delighted to welcome our son into the world two weeks ago and family life is certainly busy, never mind adding in work and football.

Newry City manager Gary Boyle takes his side to Inver Park to face champions Larne this afternoonNewry City manager Gary Boyle takes his side to Inver Park to face champions Larne this afternoon
"Both Beau and Kellie are doing well and we are blessed to have a second child.

"Believe it or not, the first month in the dugout has been settled as when I took over it was a little hectic at the start.

"I think I've had every form of emotion on the touchline so far but it's been everything I expected and more."

City have taken maximum points from their two away trips this season at Carrick Rangers and Glenavon ahead of today's showdown at Inver Park.

Boyle is anticipating a totally different challenge for his players at the home of the Gibson Cup holders.

"It'll be an extremely difficult task," he said.

"We will know what to expect but it's how we deal with it that matters.

"Larne allow you to play with the ball within reason but we have to defend our box better.

"We have been threatening when in possession but we need to be better out of it.

"Our two away wins so far have been two completely different performances, but with all due respect, this is going to be our toughest test on the road.

"We have prepared well, we want to stay in the game for as long as possible and try and get a positive start."

Boyle's side was quiet towards the latter stages of the transfer window and he acknowledged that was always the plan.

"We brought a lot of players in early to allow us to hit the ground running," he continued.

"I think when everyone is fit we will have a competitive squad.

"I'm happy with our business and hopefully it bears fruit."

