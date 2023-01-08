The duo have represented Northern Ireland at youth international level and have been regulars in Larne’s senior squad this season.

Mullen said: “I knew we needed to freshen things up so I’m delighted to get the two lads in so early in the window. They are both extremely talented players who have represented NI at youth international level and have been regulars in Larne’s Senior Squad this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“From speaking to them both it was clear that they are excited for this challenge and are keen to start contributing on the pitch. Having spoken to their coaches and fellow players both at Larne and NI they both have huge potential.

Newty City manager Darren Millen with new loan signings Dylan Sloan and Matthew Lusty. Picture: Brendan Monaghan

"What they now need is more minutes on the pitch and I’m hopeful we can help them fulfil their potential. I’d like to thank Tiernan (Lynch) and the staff at Larne for helping to facilitate both deals.”

Lusty said he was eager to make an impact between now and the end of the season at Newry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I am really happy to be here and I’m looking forward to getting started,” he said.

"Hopefully we can put together a good run of results between now and the end of the season.”

Advertisement Hide Ad