Donal McConnell of Reavey’s Solicitors presents the Manager of the Year to Loughgall's Dean Smith

The NI Football Awards are jointly organised by the Northern Ireland Football Writers' Association and the Northern Ireland Football League.

A total of seven awards were presented as the local football season is set to come to an end.

MERIT AWARD:

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Linfield midfielder Kyle McClean was named as the Dream Spanish Homes Player of the Year

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Football statistician Marshall Gillespie received the Northern Ireland Football Writers' Merit award.

Gillespie is widely known for keeping statistics and information across the NI Football League pyramid, as well as Northern Ireland players featuring across the water or overseas.

HALL OF FAME:

Crusaders manager Stephen Baxter was inducted into the Dr Malcolm Brodie Hall of Fame.

Loughgall attacker Benji Magee receives the Young Player of the Year award from Michael Clarke

The Crues chief is currently the longest serving manager in world football but that will come to an end once the season ends.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Baxter has been in charge of Crusaders for 19 years and has collected three Premiership titles, four Irish Cups and several other honours.

PREMIER INTERMEDIATE PLAYER OF THE YEAR:

Limavady United goal machine Alex Pomeroy was named as the Premier Intermediate League Player of the Year.

Crusaders manager Stephen Baxter was inducted into the Dr Malcolm Brodie Hall of Fame

The striker beat off competition from Rathfriland Rangers winger Ruari Fitzpatrick and Ballymacash Rangers defender Jordon Morrison to claim the prize.

United have lifted the North-West Cup and the Craig Memorial Cup this season.

CHAMPIONSHIP PLAYER OF THE YEAR:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bangor midfielder Scott McArthur and Dundela striker Jordan Jenkins would miss out on the award as Shaun Leppard claimed the top prize.

The Institute defender has been a mainstay in the 'Stute backline and had been linked with a move in the January transfer window.

MANAGER OF THE YEAR:

Loughgall’s return to the top flight was recognised as boss Dean Smith was named as the Reavey Solicitors Manager of the Year.

The Villagers have produced several eye-catching results such as beating Larne at home, as well as taking points from Cliftonville, Crusaders, Glentoran and Coleraine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After being widely tipped as being one of the favourites to go down, Loughgall secured Premiership safety with five games to go and never looked like being relegated.

Linfield chief David Healy, Cliftonville boss Jim Magilton and Larne supremo Tiernan Lynch were also nominated.

YOUNG PLAYER OF THE YEAR:

It would be an awards double for Loughgall as striker Benji Magee was named as the Young Player of the Year.

The Northern Ireland U21 international has scored 16 Premiership goals so far this season in what has been a quick start to life in the top flight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cliftonville defender Shea Kearney and Linfield full-back Ethan McGee were also nominated.

PLAYER OF THE YEAR:

Linfield midfielder Kyle McClean was chosen as the Dream Spanish Homes Player of the Year.

The former St Johnstone ace has netted 14 times from midfield this season for the Blues and played a part in the successful BetMcLean Cup triumph against Portadown.

McClean beat off competition from Cliftonville midfielder Rory Hale and Larne striker Andy Ryan to claim the big prize.