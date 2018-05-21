NI teenager signs professional deal with Manchester United

Northern Ireland prospect Ethan Galbraith, who just turned 17, has today signed a professional contract with Premier League giants Manchester United.

The Newtownabbey youngster, a former Linfield youth star, arrived at Old Trafford last year and helped the Reds win the Under-18 Premier League North title, with his explosive drive against Manchester City effectively sealing top spot in the division.

Ethan Galbraith: Watch as NI teen's 'screamer' wins Man United goal of month - ahead of Pogba and Lukaku

"It's a proud moment for me and my family," Ethan told the club's official website. "Growing up as a young kid, obviously I always wanted to play football - especially for the biggest club in the world as well.

"I'm very proud and just want to push on from here. It's been a great year. We won the league but, obviously, that's a bonus. I just struck it well against City. I didn't know what to do when I was celebrating because it was my first goal for the club as well, but it was very exciting!

"I've settled in well with the family I've moved in with and it's all been great."

A talented midfielder, Galbraith made 15 appearances for Kieran McKenna's youth side and also impressed in the national final against Chelsea against more physically powerful opponents.

The former Glengormley High School pupil celebrated his 17th birthday earlier this month and follows in the footsteps of Paddy McNair, Jonny Evans, Craig Cathcart and Corry Evans who all played for United.