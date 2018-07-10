Niall Grace ready to take on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Molde

Midfielder Niall Grace is excited to get his first taste of European football when Glenavon host Molde FK in the Europa League first qualifier first leg at Mourneview Park, tomorrow night (KO 7.45pm).

The ex-Institute man, who netted in the Lurgan Blues’ friendly win over the PSNI on Saturday, knows Gary Hamilton’s side are going to have a tough night against the Norwegians.

Molde, who are managed by former Manchester United legend Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, have won their last three games scoring 12 goals while only conceding one during that run, which saw them defeat Eliteserien league leaders Brann 4-0.

“Look we know it’s going to be tough, but I’m looking forward to game,” he insisted.

“I have never played in Europe before so I can’t wait and to be honest getting the chance to was just one of the reasons why I decided to join Glenavon.

“Look not everyone gets the chance to test themselves at this standard and Molde are a good side.

“They are going to be completely different to any team that I have ever played before and the best team I have ever played against, but fingers crossed we’ll have a good crowd at Mourneview on Wednesday and we can do ourselves justice.

“It will be completely different to what we are used to but I’m looking forward to seeing how they go about the game. They are half way through their season, so they are going to be fit and have match sharpness. They’ll probably try to keep the ball well, but we’ll just have to get to grips with it and hopefully we can give them some type of game.

“Our season starts on Wednesday, so we can to get a result and it will be nice to see how we can compete against a team of that size.”

Grace admits he has settled in well with his new team-mates and is doing pre-season with Glenavon.

“Yes pre-season has been tough, but to be honest I did my own pre-season before I went up there, so I was in good condition,” he added.

“That has helped me and all the boys have been easy to get on with and they have made me settle in quickly.

“After a few training sessions and in matches I’m getting use to how Glenavon play, as it’s totally different from the way Institute play, it took me a while but I’m starting to get to grips with it and I know what has to happen when certain people have the ball in certain positions. The more games and training sessions the more comfortable I feel and I feel I’m getting better.”