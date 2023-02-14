The two title contenders clash off in front of a sell-out crowd in east Belfast as the race for the Gibson Cup intensifies.

McGinn watched proceedings from the stands when Glentoran and Linfield met on Boxing Day but he is set to take centre-stage on the pitch this time around.

Rodney McAree's side are still in title contention but experienced McGinn stressed that the Glens will simply take it each game as it comes.

Glentoran's Niall McGinn

"It's just about us concentrating on ourselves as we can't look too far ahead," the winger said. "We've obviously got a few games in hand but we want to concentrate on each and every game.

"If we're picking up points in these games, the games in hand will take care of themselves.

"It's an important week for us, if we get the three points then coming to Coleraine and getting a point (last weekend) is probably a good result for us.

"We'll just keep chipping away, we're unbeaten now in four or five games so we have to concentrate on ourselves, keep taking the positives and look forward to this evening.

"I was there watching on Boxing Day and the atmosphere was great so I'm looking forward to it.

"It is about getting back playing and playing with a smile on my face.

"I completed my first 90 minutes on Saturday, which was pleasing, so it's just been about working up to that first 90 minutes and working on my match fitness.

"Thankfully, I've settled in quite quickly and scored a few goals, which is always pleasing when you come to a new club."

The Glens were able to give Conor McMenamin more minutes as the winger netted a spectacular effort against Coleraine, with McGinn highlighting how his team-mates will have to keep an eye on fellow Northern Ireland international Kyle Lafferty at the other end.

"I spoke to Kyle and congratulated him on the move," he revealed. "It's obviously good for the league to have the likes of myself, Conor McMenamin, a current NI international, and big ‘Laffs’ as well.

"He'll be looking to come here, do well and score goals between now and the end of the season.”

He continued: "We know his capabilities but we'll be trying to keep him (Lafferty) quiet.

"It's good to have Conor back and once the shot left his foot against Coleraine, you just knew it was going into the top corner.

"There is a lot of competition for places in attacking areas, we've a lot of good players.

"We know if we get the ball down and get the ball to the forward players who can create a bit of magic we'll do well and we saw that with Conor.