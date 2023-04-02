With five rounds of fixtures left, all eyes will be on who will win the Championship title and be rewarded with a place in the top-flight next season as current leaders Loughgall currently find themselves six points clear going into the run-in.

The promotion playoff provides another avenue for Championship clubs vying for promotion as the second placed team after the 38 game season will find themselves pitted against the eleventh placed club in the Premiership in a two legged playoff in May.

At the other end of the table, there is still a tussle to remain in senior football, with the bottom placed club facing the threat of relegation to the Lough 41 Premier Intermediate League.

NIFL have confirmed the post-split fixtures for the Lough41 Championship.

Eleventh place doesn’t guarantee safety either, as that club will also face a Promotion/Relegation playoff with the runners-up from the third-tier in May.

The conclusion of the rescheduled Knockbreda v Ballinamallard United game has now confirmed the top six and bottom six in the Championship.

The ‘split’ format sees the twelve Lough 41 Championship teams ‘split’ into two sections after 33 rounds of fixtures with both groups of clubs playing each other one more time. The venues for the split fixtures have been determined automatically by the venues of the preceding three regular season games between opponents.

The 2023/2023 regular season campaign concludes on Saturday 29 April 2023 with the final round of matches all kicking off at 3pm.

Matchday dates

Round 34 – Saturday 8 April 2023 (kick-off: 3pm)

Round 35 – Tuesday 11 April 2023 (kick-off: 7.45pm)

Round 36 – Saturday 15 April 2023 (kick-off: 3pm)

Round 37 – Saturday 22 April 2023 (kick-off: 3pm)

Round 38 – Saturday 29 April 2023 (kick-off: 3pm)

SECTION A

Round 34 – BALLYCLARE COMRADES VS ANNAGH UNITED, LOUGHGALL VS ARDS, WARRENPOINT TOWN VS DUNDELA

Round 35 – ANNAGH UNITED VS LOUGHGALL, ARDS VS WARRENPOINT TOWN, DUNDELA VS BALLYCLARE COMRADES

Round 36 – ANNAGH UNITED VS ARDS, DUNDELA VS LOUGHGALL, WARRENPOINT TOWN VS BALLYCLARE COMRADES

Round 37 – ANNAGH UNITED VS DUNDELA, BALLYCLARE COMRADES VS ARDS, LOUGHGALL VS WARRENPOINT TOWN

Round 38 – DUNDELA VS ARDS, LOUGHGALL VS BALLYCLARE COMRADES, WARRENPOINT TOWN VS ANNAGH UNITED

SECTION B

Round 34 – DERGVIEW VS HW WELDERS, KNOCKBREDA VS INSTITUTE, NEWINGTON VS BALLINAMALLARD UNITED

Round 35 – DERGVIEW VS BALLINAMALLARD UNITED, HW WELDERS VS INSTITUTE, NEWINGTON VS KNOCKBREDA

Round 36 – BALLINAMALLARD UNITED VS KNOCKBREDA, HW WELDERS VS NEWINGTON, INSTITUTE VS DERGVIEW

Round 37 – BALLINAMALLARD UNITED VS HW WELDERS, INSTITUTE VS NEWINGTON, KNOCKBREDA VS DERGVIEW