Fans were given the opportunity to select the ball that they wanted to see their favourite team lining out with next season - and the stylish futuristic design came out on top after proving hugely popular across the fanbases of all clubs.

The new ADDGLUE technology ensures optimum playing characteristics and durability in all conditions. The new NIFL match ball stands out for its extremely low water absorption, while its special high air retention bladder ensures minimal air pressure loss.

In addition, the textured polyurethane upper with additional foam layer provides optimal ball control, whilst the 24-panel construction ensures this FIFA Quality Pro certified match ball offers the perfect roundness.

The new NIFL x Uhlsport match ball for season 2023/2024

Melanie Steinhilber, Markets Director for uhlsport GmbH and member of the Executive Board said, "We are delighted to kick off another season with the NI Football League.

“The special thing about the final design for the coming season is undoubtedly the voting of the fans.

“The online voting ultimately meant everyone could take part in deciding the final design, which we are delighted to present today. In terms of technology, we are, as always, advancing performance with our extraordinary uhlsport ADDGLUE technology.”

Ian Forrester, NIFL Chief Commercial Officer said, “We’re really excited to have this ball come to life across all of the leagues and competitions across NIFL next season.

"Our fans’ involvement in selecting this design will help us build a deeper connection and create more memorable moments with this new ball.”

Uhlsport have been the official ball supplier of the NI Football League since May 2016 and have become a synonymous brand as part of the fabric of football in Northern Ireland during the past seven years, as the league has enjoyed huge growth on and off the field.

The uhlsport new match ball will be a consistent feature across all leagues and competitions within the NI Football League structure including the Sports Direct Premiership and Women’s Premiership as well as the BetMcLean Cup, Championship and Premier Intermediate League in the eagerly anticipated 2023/2024 season.