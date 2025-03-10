NIFL say they will review CCTV footage after reports of crowd trouble during BetMcLean Cup final
The showpiece game attracted a record attendance of just under 15,000 to the National Stadium for a trophy showdown won by Cliftonville after Joe Gormley netted an extra-time winner.
However, Northern Ireland Football League (NIFL) officials have confirmed plans to review CCTV footage and provide "any necessary information to the PSNI if required".
Video footage online appears to show bottles thrown between stands featuring both Glentoran and Cliftonville fans.
Other images show flares being used and indicate damage caused to the facilities at Windsor Park.
When asked by the News Letter about reports of trouble, a spokesperson for NIFL responded: “Sunday was a memorable day both on and off the pitch as we celebrated the biggest-ever BetMcLean Cup Final.
"We acknowledge incidents involving a small number of spectators.
"However, we commend the stadium security team for their swift response to resolve any issues.
"We will review the Match Observer’s report and CCTV footage, providing any necessary information to the PSNI if required.
"The NIFL would like to thank all fans in attendance for their passionate support and for contributing to the incredible atmosphere of this record-breaking final.”