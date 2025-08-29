Matthew Clarke has opened up on his return to the Irish League

Despite Livingston playing Celtic and having Rangers around the corner, Matthew Clarke says he has no regrets about his return to the Irish League.

After a one-year stay at Livi, the full-back made a homecoming to the Sports Direct Premiership after signing with Ballymena United in the summer.

Clarke’s time in Scotland yielded promotion to the top-flight and success in the Scottish Challenge Cup, but despite wishing to have a crack at some of Scotland’s top sides, the 31-year-old stated how personal reasons made his decision to return home a simple one.

The former Rangers trainee is more commonly known for his time at Linfield as he won five Gibson Cups, two Irish Cups, three League Cups and two County Antrim Shields during his 11 years at Windsor Park.

However, he has since linked-up with his former team-mate Jim Ervin at the Sky Blues after electing to sign for United over a host of other clubs.

"I’m glad to be back in the Irish League,” he said.

"It was strange being away from it for a year but I kept an eye on things and I’m pleased to finally get the new season up and running.

"I don’t have any mixed emotions about leaving Livingston...I knew in my heart of hearts it was the correct decision.

"I just got married and coming home was the right decision for my family.

"Of course, it would have been great playing against the likes of Rangers and Celtic, but I’ve no regrets as your personal happiness means more than football.”

The move to Warden Street has started brightly for Clarke as United have secured three wins and three clean sheets from their opening three fixtures in the Premiership.

Things are also proving to be happy off-the-pitch as the likeable defender has had to manage to get used to navigating a part-time schedule in terms of football yet again.

He reflected: “It’s been a great start for us and we have a good group of honest lads here.

"It was strange at first getting used to training at night rather than through the day again.

"Once I spoke to Jim about potentially moving here, my mind was set on the move.

"I’ve secured a job for an engineering firm in Castlederg and they have been brilliant.

"Having a job means I don’t have to wait all day for training and I’m at the stage of my life where I need to look at my future, but I still feel I have a lot to give on the pitch.”

The Sky Blues meet Larne in the Shane’s Hill derby this evening as Inver Park plays host.

Clarke knows that whilst a difficult assignment awaits United, they will travel to the east Antrim venue full of belief themselves as they aim to maintain their perfect start to the campaign.

"We obviously know what Larne are all about,” he continued.

"They have been Irish League champions twice in the last three years...so we aren’t stupid and we are under no illusions as to how hard it’s going to be.

“However, we are on a good run ourselves, we will go there with a bit of confidence and there’s no reason why we can’t go to Inver Park and compete.