Patrick (Pat) Longridge who has sadly passed away

Tributes have been paid to a man with an "infectious personality" following the sad passing of Patrick 'Pat' Longridge on Monday afternoon (May 13).

Pat was a former kitman at his home town club of Warrenpoint Town and was a friendly face for both home and away supporters at their home ground at Milltown, as well as on away trips across the province.

A death notice read that Mr Longridge – who was a father of three – is "lovingly remembered by his family, extended family circle and many friends".

A post on Warrenpoint Town's social media channels read: "Pat's presence was always felt around Milltown and every ground we visited. His infectious personality ensured nobody walked past him without having a laugh.

"No words can describe the impact that Pat has made on us all at the club. His stories will be told to all who walk through the gates at Milltown, as we ensure he is remembered.

"Our thoughts are with Pat's wife Rita, his family, and friends at this incredibly difficult time."

Former Warrenpoint Town winger Jonny Frazer spoke of his heartbreak of the news on X, formerly Twitter. He wrote: "Terrible news. Pat was one of the nicest people I have ever come across in my life, he made me feel incredibly welcome when I was a young lad at Milltown. I will miss having a catch-up with him every time I see him. RIP Pat."

Tiarnan Mulvenna, another ex-Warrenpoint Town player, wrote on X: “RIP Pat one of football’s true gents couldn't do enough for players and staff.”

Nearby rivals Newry City paid their own tribute to a Warrenpoint Town "stalwart" on their social media platforms.

"All at Newry City AFC are deeply saddened to learn of the untimely passing of Warrenpoint Town FC stalwart Pat Longridge," a post read.

"Pat greeted friend or foe with the same smile and will be sadly missed by everyone who visits Milltown.

"Our deepest sympathy goes to Pat’s family and to all at Warrenpoint Town FC. May Pat rest in peace."