On Saturday night the Northern Ireland Football Writers' Association and the NI Football League will join forces to celebrate the 2022/23 season with a gala dinner in Belfast's most famous building.

There is a string of prestigious awards up for grabs including the Dream Spanish Homes Player of the Year and the Danske Bank Women's Player of the Year, while comedian and Irish League fanatic Tim McGarry will act as compere for the evening.

NIFWA Chair Ruth Gorman said: "This is a prestigious event with a great tradition that dates back some five decades.

Leroy Millar (left) of Larne and Crusaders midfielder Philip Lowry have been nominated for the Dream Spanish Homes Player of the Year award alongside Matthew Shevlin of Coleraine.

"While we maintained the awards through the pandemic, Saturday night's event will be our first gala dinner since 2019.

"It will be a wonderful occasion to see so many familiar faces in the same room, once again."

NIFL Chief Executive Gerard Lawlor agreed: "The NI Football Awards is a wonderful showcase for our game.

"It has been another fantastic season with record attendances and thrilling football. Saturday night's award ceremony is a great opportunity to celebrate everything that is good in our game."

NOMINATIONS

Dream Spanish Homes Player of the Year: Philip Lowry (Crusaders), Leroy Millar (Larne), Matthew Shevlin (Coleraine)

Danske Bank Women's Player of the Year: Joely Andrews (Glentoran), Caitlin McGuinness (Cliftonville), Emily Wilson (Crusaders)

Danske Bank Young Player of the Year: Terry Devlin (Glentoran), Sean Moore (Cliftonville), Donal Scullion (Newry City)

Reavey Solicitors Manager of Year: David Healy (Linfield), Stuart King (Carrick Rangers), Tiernan Lynch (Larne)

Championship Player of the Year: Matthew Ferguson (H&W Welders), Ben Murdock (Loughgall), Adam Salley (Ards)

