Russell Martin was sacked as Rangers head coach after presiding over one victory in seven league games in charge

Rangers supporters from across Northern Ireland have voiced their opinions after the Glasgow-based club sacked manager Russell Martin on Sunday night.

Rangers only won five out of 17 games under Martin with their sole league victory coming courtesy of a late winner at Livingston. A Champions League exit was followed by defeats in their opening two Europa League games against Genk and Sturm Graz.

Rangers have always enjoyed a strong following by supporters across the Irish Sea and we managed to speak to several fans about the latest development at Ibrox.

Stewart McPherson, who is secretary of the Castleroe Rangers Supporters Club, said the decision to axe Martin was the correct one but that problems run deeper.

He explained: “In my opinion, he should have been sacked after we lost 6-0 to Club Brugge in Champions League qualifying.

"The writing was on the wall from then and once the fans turn against you, then there’s no way back.

"The most frustrating thing is that they’ve left it too late. We face an uphill task of qualifying through in Europe and it’s extremely hard to see them coming back in the league.

"I thought Martin didn’t get it at all. For example, a Rangers manager should always wear a shirt and a tie. Patrick Stewart as CEO hasn’t covered himself in glory and neither has the sporting director Kevin Thelwell. The poor recruitment hasn’t helped at all.”

So, who does Stewart want next in the dugout?

“The club needs to have someone in the coaching staff who has an affinity with Rangers,” he added.

"Steven Gerrard might bring Steven Davis with him which would be great. I wouldn’t mind Frank Lampard who is doing a great job at Coventry.

"Sean Dyche is probably an option due to the Everton links with Thelwell...but it’s important whoever it is that they get the respect of the players and get the fans on board.”

Richie Porter, member of the County Armagh Rangers Supporters Club, was surprised Martin given as much time to turn the club’s fortunes around.

"It is definitely the right decision for Martin to leave and it should have been made prior to Sunday,” he continued.

"Since Rangers were demoted to the Third Division, they have never recovered to how we know the club to be. It has been poorly managed and numerous mistakes have been made.

"The appointment of Thelwell has been a disaster and something’s got to change.”

The chief-makers at Rangers will now have to make a decision as to who will replace Martin, who needed mounted police to help escort him out of the Falkirk Stadium car park as Rangers fans vented their anger on Sunday.

Richie says the ideal candidate in currently a boss in the Scottish Premiership who played for the club between 1995 to 2000.

He suggested: “I have no preferences but I feel the club missed the boat not getting Derek McInnes a few years ago when he turned the club down.