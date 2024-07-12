Northern Ireland beat Malta to seal place in Euro 2025 play-offs
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Northern Ireland secured a spot in the Women’s Euro 2025 play-offs with a 2-0 victory in Malta.
An early comedic own goal from Emma Lipman, overhitting her backpass to Patricia Ebejer and seeing the ball beat the goalkeeper, was followed by Kerry Beattie’s 80th-minute header.
Victory moved Northern Ireland into second place in League B Group 3 and, with a final home qualifier against Bosnia and Herzegovina next week, should they maintain that position they could go into the play-off draw as a seeded team.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.