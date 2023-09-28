News you can trust since 1737
BREAKING
UK's first drug consumption room gets approval to open in Glasgow
Harry Potter actor Sir Michael Gambon dies aged 82
Meta announces plans for AI chatbots to be used on their platforms
BBC introduces new rules for flagship presenters after Lineker row
US winner claims £1.32 billion jackpot prize
Flights to Italy set to be disrupted as airport staff announce strike

Northern Ireland chosen to host Women's Under-17 European Championships in 2026

Northern Ireland has been chosen to host the UEFA European Women’s Under-17 Championship in 2026.
By Johnny McNabb
Published 28th Sep 2023, 13:59 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Sep 2023, 14:10 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

UEFA’s Executive Committee approved Northern Ireland as the host country for the tournament at a meeting in Limassol.

It will be the first time Northern Ireland (Irish FA) has staged the Women’s U17 Euros.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

At Tuesday’s meeting in Cyprus the UEFA Executive Committee also announced Finland will host the WU17 Euros in 2027. Sweden was previously selected to host the 2024 final tournament, while the 2025 edition will conclude in the Faroe Islands.

General view of Windsor Park as Northern Ireland has been chosen to host the UEFA European Women’s Under-17 Championship in 2026General view of Windsor Park as Northern Ireland has been chosen to host the UEFA European Women’s Under-17 Championship in 2026
General view of Windsor Park as Northern Ireland has been chosen to host the UEFA European Women’s Under-17 Championship in 2026
Most Popular

Irish FA chief executive Patrick Nelson said: “Our track record of hosting key fixtures is strong.

“From the success of the Women’s U19 tournament in 2017 to bringing fans to Belfast during the Covid pandemic for the Super Cup in 2021, UEFA continue to consider us as consummate custodians of their flagship matches and tournaments.

“We look forward to getting started on this exciting tournament soon and a big thank you to our bid team at the Irish FA for securing yet another opportunity for fans across the country to enjoy more top quality football right on their doorstep.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Prior to the WU17 Euros Northern Ireland will also be hosting the UEFA Men’s Under-19 European Championship 2024.

The eight-team U19 Euros will get under way on 15 July next year. Venues for group matches have still to be confirmed, however the final is scheduled to be staged at the National Football Stadium at Windsor Park in Belfast on 28 July.

As hosts Northern Ireland will qualify directly for the finals, which will also act as qualifiers for the FIFA U20 World Cup in 2025.

Related topics:Northern IrelandUEFAPatrick NelsonBelfastCyprus