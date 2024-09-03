Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Irish Football Association has given Northern Ireland fans hope after claims that they could face a television blackout for games against Luxembourg and Bulgaria this week.

The UEFA Nations League games were to be broadcast live - however it has been reported that BBC Northern Ireland has been unable to finalise a deal to broadcast the events.

It is understood that Scandinavian company Viaplay hold the rights to UEFA internationals but that talks with the BBC on the matter have failed to reach agreement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gary McAllister, of the Amalgamation of Official Northern Ireland Supporters Clubs (AONISC) was shocked at the idea of the matches not being televised.

Northern Ireland’s Dion Charles scores during the N Ireland v Denmark UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifier at The National Stadium at Windsor Park in Belfast last year. Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

He said: "The idea of a competitive Northern Ireland home match not only being unavailable as a live broadcast, but not even being available as a highlights package is unthinkable in the modern era.

"When Viaplay announced in July last year that they were pulling out of the UK market, it was expected that another broadcaster would step in and pick up the rights, which run until 2028.

"Premier Sports covered the remaining Euro 2024 qualifiers and some of the friendly games earlier this year, but it now seems that the Nations League games won't be shown live and I understand that this also impacts the ability of BBC Northern Ireland to show highlights.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"UEFA negotiated the rights to Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales games as a package and I believe the onus should be on UEFA to try and resolve this matter and to ensure that the uncertainty around this is removed not just for this game, but also for the longer term."

Scotland's Nathan Patterson and Northern Ireland's Isaac Price during a international friendly match at Hampden Park, Glasgow. Picture date: Tuesday March 26, 2024.

However the Irish Football Association (IFA) suggested that an alternative arrangement is close to completion.

A spokesman said: “Negotiations with UEFA and a broadcaster for the game are at the final stages with an announcement expected to follow in due course.”

It is understood the BBC NI position is that it made a competitive bid when the rights became available.

The News Letter has contacted Viaplay for comment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The news came after ITV opened discussions over a deal to show Scotland’s Nations League qualifying campaign free-to-air.

Scandinavian subscription channel Viaplay currently holds the broadcasting rights until 2028.