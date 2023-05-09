Northern Ireland Football League announce 10% increase in Premiership attendances
The Northern Ireland Football League has confirmed that there has been a 10% increase in attendances across Irish League venues during the 2022/23 campaign.
More than 360,000 fans attended Premiership games across all the 12 different grounds, which culminated in Larne winning their first ever Gibson Cup title.
An average attendance of 1,587 fans attended each match in the top division, which marks an 92% increase in 10 years.
Furthermore, NIFL hosted the largest attended domestic match in Northern Ireland this season as 11,038 people turned out for the BetMcLean Cup final between Linfield and Coleraine.
Eleven of the twelve Premiership clubs marked an increase in attendances from the previous campaign as Coleraine (+21%), Carrick Rangers (+16%) and Glentoran (+15%).
Gerard Lawlor, NI Football League Chief Executive said: “This has been another truly memorable season on the pitch, and I’m delighted that our supporters have responded in their numbers to play their part in the colour, noise and special atmosphere of our game.”
“Our league continues to grow and not only attract new fans and re-ignite the passion in old fans. I want to praise and commend our clubs who have raised to the challenge of progression and thank every single supporter who has joined us on this journey this season.”
The increase in crowds is not limited to the men’s game as the start of the new Sports Direct Women’s Premiership last month has already attracted record figures. 3,500 fans have watched games across the new-look ten-team league with the average attendance growing by 69% to an average of 237 fans for each game.