More than 360,000 fans attended Premiership games across all the 12 different grounds, which culminated in Larne winning their first ever Gibson Cup title.

An average attendance of 1,587 fans attended each match in the top division, which marks an 92% increase in 10 years.

Furthermore, NIFL hosted the largest attended domestic match in Northern Ireland this season as 11,038 people turned out for the BetMcLean Cup final between Linfield and Coleraine.

NIFL have reported a 10% increase in Premiership attendances for the 2022/23 season

Eleven of the twelve Premiership clubs marked an increase in attendances from the previous campaign as Coleraine (+21%), Carrick Rangers (+16%) and Glentoran (+15%).

Gerard Lawlor, NI Football League Chief Executive said: “This has been another truly memorable season on the pitch, and I’m delighted that our supporters have responded in their numbers to play their part in the colour, noise and special atmosphere of our game.”

“Our league continues to grow and not only attract new fans and re-ignite the passion in old fans. I want to praise and commend our clubs who have raised to the challenge of progression and thank every single supporter who has joined us on this journey this season.”