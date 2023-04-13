European Playoffs

The popular European Playoff series will kick off in May with the final place in the qualifying rounds of the UEFA Europa Conference League up for grabs.

The number of rounds required for the European Playoff matches will be determined by the winner of the Irish Cup, final league positions and clubs receiving UEFA Licences.

NIFL have confirmed dates for the end of season playoff games across the divisions.

Scenario one

If three rounds are required, the dates will be as follows:

Quarter-Final – Wednesday 10 May 2023

6th vs 7th

Semi-Finals – Weekend of 13 May 2023

3rd vs Winner of Quarter-Final [SF1]

4th vs 5th [SF2]

Final – Wednesday 17 May 2023

Winner of SF1 vs Winner of SF2

Scenario two

If two rounds are required, the dates will be as follows:

Semi-Finals – Wednesday 10 May 2023

1st ranked club vs 4th ranked club [SF1]

2nd ranked club vs 3rd ranked club [SF2]

Final – Weekend of 13 May 2023

Winner of SF1 vs Winner of SF2

Note that matches scheduled for weekend of 13th May will be confirmed following consultation with participating clubs.

For any final the highest ranked club in the regular season will be at home.

Premiership Relegation / Promotion Playoff

First Leg – Tuesday 2 May 2023

Championship 2nd vs Premiership 11th

Second Leg – Friday 5 May 2023

Premiership 11th vs Championship 2nd

Championship Relegation / Promotion Playoff

First Leg – Tuesday 9 May 2023

Premier Intermediate League 2nd vs Championship 11th

Second Leg – Saturday 13 May 2023