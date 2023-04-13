Northern Ireland Football League confirm end of season play-off dates
The NI Football League can now confirm the dates for the end of season playoffs across the three divisions.
European Playoffs
The popular European Playoff series will kick off in May with the final place in the qualifying rounds of the UEFA Europa Conference League up for grabs.
The number of rounds required for the European Playoff matches will be determined by the winner of the Irish Cup, final league positions and clubs receiving UEFA Licences.
Scenario one
If three rounds are required, the dates will be as follows:
Quarter-Final – Wednesday 10 May 2023
6th vs 7th
Semi-Finals – Weekend of 13 May 2023
3rd vs Winner of Quarter-Final [SF1]
4th vs 5th [SF2]
Final – Wednesday 17 May 2023
Winner of SF1 vs Winner of SF2
Scenario two
If two rounds are required, the dates will be as follows:
Semi-Finals – Wednesday 10 May 2023
1st ranked club vs 4th ranked club [SF1]
2nd ranked club vs 3rd ranked club [SF2]
Final – Weekend of 13 May 2023
Winner of SF1 vs Winner of SF2
Note that matches scheduled for weekend of 13th May will be confirmed following consultation with participating clubs.
For any final the highest ranked club in the regular season will be at home.
Premiership Relegation / Promotion Playoff
First Leg – Tuesday 2 May 2023
Championship 2nd vs Premiership 11th
Second Leg – Friday 5 May 2023
Premiership 11th vs Championship 2nd
Championship Relegation / Promotion Playoff
First Leg – Tuesday 9 May 2023
Premier Intermediate League 2nd vs Championship 11th
Second Leg – Saturday 13 May 2023
Championship 11th vs Premier Intermediate League 2nd