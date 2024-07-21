Norway's Daniel Braut, scorer of both goals last night at Seaview, up against Northern Ireland captain Gallagher Lennon. (Photo by Stephen Davison/Pacemaker)

Tournament hosts Northern Ireland suffered a group-stage European Championships under 19s exit with defeat to Norway by 2-0.

​The closing group meeting, played in front of a sold-out Seaview in Belfast, featured Daniel Braut on target in either half to leave Gareth McAuley’s Northern Ireland bottom with a single point following an opening draw with Ukraine and loss to defending champions Italy leading up to the must-win final fixture.

“Result-aside I think the performance was unbelievable from the boys...three 07s (born 2007) going against a top nation, all 05s (born 2005) is incredible,” said manager McAuley on the official Northern Ireland social media platforms following the game. "What we have in the pipeline and what we have in the future is so pleasing...I think they grew into the tournament, the performance tonight was good at stages.”

Jack Doherty fired wide and Dylan Stitt tested the goalkeeper before Braut broke the deadlock.

Sam Glenfield, Lewis Trickett and Kieran Morrison forced second-half saves but Braut – who hit the frame of the goal twice – doubled his tally.

NORTHERN IRELAND: Pierce Charles, Conor Barr, Joshua Briggs, Tom Atcheson, Joel Thompson, Jack Doherty, Gallagher Lennon, Dylan Stitt, Braiden Graham, Sam Glenfield, Aodhan Doherty