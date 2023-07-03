News you can trust since 1737
Northern Ireland international Billy Mckay agrees new two-year deal with Inverness Caledonian Thistle

Billy Dodds was more than pleased to confirm that striker Billy Mckay has signed a new two-year deal with Inverness Caledonian Thistle.
By PA Sports Staff
Published 3rd Jul 2023, 13:31 BST- 1 min read

Across his three spells with the Championship club, Mckay has played 246 games and has scored 100 goals and is just one goal away from equalling Dennis Wyness’ club goalscoring record.

The 34-year-old had been linked with fellow Championship side Ayr United but has decided to stay in the Highlands.

Head coach Dodds told the club’s official website: “We’re delighted that Billy has extended his stay with the club.

Inverness striker Billy McKay has extended his stay with the Highlands-based clubInverness striker Billy McKay has extended his stay with the Highlands-based club
Inverness striker Billy McKay has extended his stay with the Highlands-based club
“Billy is a key player for us, he was our top scorer last season and is an ultimate professional.”

“While he had offers from a number of clubs, some of whom were competitors in the Championship, the club had worked hard to make sure that Billy helps get us back into the Premiership and stays where he belongs, here at Caledonian Stadium.”

The Northern Ireland international joined Inverness initially from Northampton in 2011.

During his first spell at the club, he scored 62 goals in 141 games before joining Wigan in January, 2015.

McKay returned to Caley Thistle for a brief loan spell in January 2017 then returned to the club for third time in the summer of 2021 on a permanent basis.

