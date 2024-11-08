Kilmarnock's Brad Lyons (left) is looking forward to the clash against in-form Celtic on Sunday

Kilmarnock midfielder Brad Lyons has no trepidation over facing in-form Celtic as his side look to continue their impressive home form.

Killie beat Rangers in their previous game at Rugby Park and have now beaten both of Scotland’s top two twice each at home since the start of last term.

Celtic were hugely impressive during their midweek victory over RB Leipzig, but Lyons’ confidence is unshaken.

The Northern Ireland international said: “We know Celtic’s qualities, they have quality players in every position, but so do we.

“We are not going into this game shying away from it. We know their quality, but we can give them a good go here.

“We are going to go in and back ourselves. It’s 11 players against 11 players out there. As I said before the Rangers game, we beat both Old Firm teams out there last year so why can’t we do it this year?

“We have that feeling of beating Celtic, we have that confidence, we know we can do it, so why can’t we do it again on Sunday?”

Killie have only lost three times at home in the past 11 months.

Lyons said: “Over the last three years since we came back up from the Championship, our home form has been really good.

“I don’t know whether it’s our home fans supporting us or the pitch, nobody likes coming and playing on the pitch. We are used to it, we train on it every day, we know the way the ball bounces and it can be different at times.