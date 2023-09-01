News you can trust since 1737
Northern Ireland international Jonny Evans back where it all started as defender re-joins Manchester United

Manchester United have signed Jonny Evans on a deal until the end of the season.
By Johnny McNabb
Published 1st Sep 2023, 17:41 BST- 1 min read
Updated 1st Sep 2023, 17:50 BST

The Old Trafford academy graduate left in 2015, when the Northern Ireland international joined West Brom before enjoying a successful spell at Leicester.

Evans has been a free agent since his Foxes deal expired and, having initially signed a short-term contract with United in pre-season, returns on a deal until June 2024.

“I am delighted to join Manchester United, a place which has always felt like home,” the centre-back, a three-time Premier League winner with the club, said.

Manchester United have confirmed that Jonny Evans has signed a one-year deal at the clubManchester United have confirmed that Jonny Evans has signed a one-year deal at the club
“This club and the fans have shaped me as a player and as a person since I was 15 years old, and I am delighted to be back where it all began as part of this talented squad.

“I’ve really enjoyed working under the manager and his coaching staff since the start of pre-season, and I’m looking forward to helping this group achieve success together at this fantastic football club.”

