Josh Magennis has become the third Northern Ireland international to be released following the end of the season.

The Wigan Athletic captain won't be retained by the Latics after making 89 league appearances and scoring 11 goals since arriving from Hull City in January 2022.

However, he is now on the lookout for a new club after Wigan boss Shaun Maloney announced that the 33-year-old will be leaving the DW Stadium, alongside goalkeeper Ben Amos, defender Tom Pearce and forwards Stephen Humphrys and Charlie Wyke.

Magennis made his Northern Ireland debut in 2010 against Turkey and has amassed 78 caps for his country.

Northern Ireland winger Jordan Jones - also at Wigan Athletic - could be offered a contract extension as Maloney revealed talks are ongoing to keep the former Rangers man at the club.