Northern Ireland international Paddy McNair set for a switch to the MLS

By Johnny McNabb
Published 20th Jul 2024, 18:04 BST
Updated 20th Jul 2024, 18:05 BST
Northern Ireland's Paddy McNair has been linked with a move to the MLS
Northern Ireland international Paddy McNair has been widely speculated to agree a move to MLS side San Diego.

The 29-year-old is a free agent after leaving Middlesbrough at the end of last season.

After starting his career with Manchester United, the Northern Ireland international arrived on Teesside in June 2018 from neighbours Sunderland and chalked up 219 appearances for Boro in six years.

The 29-year-old made 25 appearances for Boro last season as they finished eighth in the Championship.

San Diego are set to enter this season's MLS as an expansion team, with McNair expected to go Stateside in January.

It is believed that the Ballyclare native will hope to secure a short-term loan to maintain his fitness between now and the New Year.

McNair has won 67 caps for his country and captained Northern Ireland in their success against Scotland back in March.

