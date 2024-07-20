Northern Ireland's Paddy McNair has been linked with a move to the MLS

Northern Ireland international Paddy McNair has been widely speculated to agree a move to MLS side San Diego.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 29-year-old is a free agent after leaving Middlesbrough at the end of last season.

After starting his career with Manchester United, the Northern Ireland international arrived on Teesside in June 2018 from neighbours Sunderland and chalked up 219 appearances for Boro in six years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 29-year-old made 25 appearances for Boro last season as they finished eighth in the Championship.

San Diego are set to enter this season's MLS as an expansion team, with McNair expected to go Stateside in January.

It is believed that the Ballyclare native will hope to secure a short-term loan to maintain his fitness between now and the New Year.