Northern Ireland international Paddy McNair to leave Middlesbrough after six years at Riverside

Middlesbrough defender Paddy McNair has announced he will leave the club at the end of the season.
By PA Sport Staff
Published 5th May 2024, 16:14 BST
After starting his career with Manchester United, the Northern Ireland international arrived on Teesside in June 2018 from neighbours Sunderland and chalked up 219 appearances for Boro in six years.

The 29-year-old made 25 appearances for the club this season as they finished eighth in the Championship.

In a statement on his Instagram account, McNair said: “After six years and 219 appearances my time at Middlesbrough has come to an end.

“Big thank you to all of the players, staff and the fans for the support throughout the years. Looking forward to the next chapter.”

