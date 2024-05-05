Watch more of our videos on Shots!

After starting his career with Manchester United, the Northern Ireland international arrived on Teesside in June 2018 from neighbours Sunderland and chalked up 219 appearances for Boro in six years.

The 29-year-old made 25 appearances for the club this season as they finished eighth in the Championship.

In a statement on his Instagram account, McNair said: “After six years and 219 appearances my time at Middlesbrough has come to an end.