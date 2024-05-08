Sam McClelland pictured with the Scottish Championship trophy during his loan spell at Dundee United

The 22-year-old joined St Johnstone on a two-year contract last summer following his release from Chelsea, but despite enjoying a fruitful start in Perth, an ankle ligament setback ruled him out for three months.

However, a loan move to United at the end of the January would then materialise as he helped the Tangerines win the Championship and earn promotion back to the top flight of Scottish football.

"It was definitely a brilliant few months at Dundee United as I was back playing regularly and to win the league, topped it all off," he said.

"Dundee United is a big club so there was huge pressure on us to win the league. It's a good thing talking about it but you have to do it out on the pitch and thankfully we were able to do that.

"I had a good start at St Johnstone but unfortunately suffered an ankle ligament injury which ruled me out for three months. Craig Levein then came in as manager and it was decided that I should move out on loan to get back playing.

"The move happened really quickly once Dundee United showed their interest and it worked out well for everyone involved.

"Everyone at the club from Jim Goodwin (manager), coaches and to those involved behind the scenes were top class.”

McClelland, who earned a senior Northern Ireland cap in 2021, says a previous loan spell at Barrow in 2022/23 helped him with the second temporary switch of his career.

"Barrow was my first loan in senior football when I joined from Chelsea Academy," he explained.

"Those experiences certainly helped when I made the switch to Dundee United as I was meeting new people and working with different players.

"I have a place in Perth so I still lived there when I was at Dundee United which helped as we trained at St. Andrews.