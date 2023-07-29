News you can trust since 1737
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Gran Canaria hit with wildfires - flights now at risk
Body found in search for firefighter missing in English Channel
Randy Meisner: founding member of The Eagles dies aged 77
Prince Harry legal battle with media set set for High Court trial
British rapper who became ISIS killer found dead in prison cell
Sinead O’Connor dead at the age of 56

Northern Ireland international Sam McClelland expected to sign two-year deal at St Johnstone following Chelsea release

Sam McClelland is set to be the latest Northern Ireland international on the move as the defender is poised to join Scottish side St Johnstone.
By Johnny McNabb
Published 29th Jul 2023, 07:59 BST- 1 min read
Sam McClelland (left) is expected to sign a two-year deal at St Johnstone following his release by ChelseaSam McClelland (left) is expected to sign a two-year deal at St Johnstone following his release by Chelsea
Sam McClelland (left) is expected to sign a two-year deal at St Johnstone following his release by Chelsea

The 21-year-old will sign a two-year deal at the Perth-based club following his release by Chelsea.

The Limavady native spent the entirety of the 2022/23 campaign on loan at League Two Barrow, making 30 appearances in all competitions.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

McClelland moved to Chelsea as a trainee from Coleraine in 2018 and captained the Blues’ development squad on numerous occasions.

However, he will now ply his trade in the Scottish top flight under Steven MacLean at McDairmid Park.

Most Popular

The Saints have already crashed out of the Viaplay Cup and finished 9th in the Scottish Premiership last season.

McClelland already has a senior Northern Ireland cap to his name after being a used substitute in a friendly against Ukraine back in 2021.

Related topics:St JohnstoneChelseaLimavadyPerthBlues