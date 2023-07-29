Sam McClelland (left) is expected to sign a two-year deal at St Johnstone following his release by Chelsea

The 21-year-old will sign a two-year deal at the Perth-based club following his release by Chelsea.

The Limavady native spent the entirety of the 2022/23 campaign on loan at League Two Barrow, making 30 appearances in all competitions.

McClelland moved to Chelsea as a trainee from Coleraine in 2018 and captained the Blues’ development squad on numerous occasions.

However, he will now ply his trade in the Scottish top flight under Steven MacLean at McDairmid Park.

The Saints have already crashed out of the Viaplay Cup and finished 9th in the Scottish Premiership last season.