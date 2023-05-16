The Limavady native spent the entirety of the 2022/23 campaign on loan at Holker Street, making 30 appearances in all competitions.

McClelland, who moved to Chelsea after being a trainee at Coleraine in 2018, admits the physicality of playing in League Two is one of the main takeaways from his time in the fourth tier.

"I am happy with the season in general," the 21-year-old said.

Barrow's Sam McClelland (left) battles with Hartlepool United's Connor Jennings during the Sky Bet League 2 match between Hartlepool United and Barrow at Victoria Park, Hartlepool in April

"I was delighted to make 30 appearances in all competitions as it was my first loan at senior level.

"I've said to quite a few people that so many teams have a different way of playing. For example, a few are direct and play long balls, whereas others play good football and try to play out from the back.

"However, it was definitely physical and I relished those battles against senior players as I learned so much and it was one of the reasons why I wanted to go out on loan.

"I played in front of 10,000 fans away to Stockport and we beat Bradford City 1-0 away from home with 20% possession and there were 18,000 people through the gate, so those were great experiences."

McClelland, who has captained the development squad at Chelsea on numerous occasions, spoke of his pride at Barrow's league finish as they comfortably finished inside the top half of the table.

"To be honest, at the start of the season we were written off and maybe considered as one of the teams to be in a relegation battle," he added.

"However, we made a fantastic start to the season and were up near the top but towards Christmas and thereafter we found it more difficult.

"To finish 9th was a great success and well above any predictions.

"The club accommodation was in Manchester and it was my first time living on my own but I managed to get by.

"The manager Pete Wilde was good as was his assistant Adam Temple, and the players made me feel very welcome and helped me throughout the season."

The big central defender acknowledged that he is unsure what is next for the 2023/24 season but that he was in contact with Chelsea representatives during his loan stint.

"Chelsea have loan managers who keep an eye on those who have joined other clubs," he continued.

"They were contacting Barrow throughout the season, as well as myself to check in.

"I am looking forward to going back but want to push on and see what options I have."

McClelland captained Northern Ireland U19 squad and has been a regular in the U21's.

However, he would earn his first senior international cap in June 2021 as he was a late substitute in a narrow defeat to Ukraine.

Unsurprisingly, this has whetted his appetite for even more appearances for his country.

"I was honoured to get that cap against Ukraine," he reflected.

"It was brilliant as I want to play for Northern Ireland as many times as I can.