Northern Ireland international Shane Ferguson has extended his stay at Millwall

Northern Ireland international Shane Ferguson has signed a new contract at Sky Bet Championship club Millwall.

“We’re really pleased to agree a new contract with Fergie,” said Lions manager Neil Harris said

“Fergie’s one of those who has been here longer than a lot of people probably think, after coming on loan originally and he has played a lot of games for me.

“He’s a reliable player, and he’s got a lot of quality.”

Harris added I’m really pleased that he has committed to us, as he deserves a new contract,” Harris claims.

“He has quality at key moments – dead-ball deliveries, open-play crosses, and he’s scored a few important goals for us this year.

“We’re delighted to continue working with him as he is a good player.”

Millwall have not disclosed the length of the contract for Ferguson who has been capped 37 times by the Green and White Army.

Ferguson has scored 12 goals in 154 games since joining the club from Newcastle United.