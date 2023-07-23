The Rangers midfielder was the guest of honour on Sunday night as he helped open the tournament alongside chairman Victor Leonard.

Thousands of people lined the streets for the opening parade before the former Fulham and Aston Villa ace delivered a small speech to the crowd.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The SuperCupNI committee wanted a special guest to mark the 40th anniversary of the competition and they could have no better man for the occasion.

Northern Ireland international Steven Davis waves to the crowd as he opens this year's SuperCupNI tournament

Davis played for County Antrim in 2000 before representing Northern Ireland in the Elite section three years later.

Speaking about his past experiences playing the competition when it was known as the 'Milk Cup', Davis said: "It brings back a lot of good memories being back here.

"Obviously I played for the County team and then in the Elite section with Northern Ireland.

"They really are great memories from that time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I'm sure they're all excited and looking forward to the week ahead.

"It's going to be really good, there are some exciting games, good competitive games as well, and I'm sure they'll all go away from it with fond memories like I did."

As 64 teams from all across the globe descend on Northern Ireland for the five-day event, Davis believes playing against different styles can only aid in players' development.

"I think it's really important at that age for player's development to get the opportunity to play against big teams from across the world with different styles of play," he added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It gives you a chance to see what the other talent is like in your age group.

"So many players have graced the tournament to go on to have great careers.

"Hopefully that is inspiring for the teams who are here this week.

"For any young player from Northern Ireland they know the importance of the tournament and everything that comes with the week.

"They know the buzz that's about the country when it's on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"As a young player you;re desperate to get through the trials to get the chance to represent your country or a club team.