Northern Ireland lose UEFA Nations League opener

Northern Ireland 1 Bosnia Herzegovina 2

Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill remained upbeat after his side's 2-1 defeat to Bosnia and Herzegovina in the UEFA Nations League at the National Stadium at Windsor Park on Saturday.

Will Grigg

Substitute Will Grigg got the home side's only goal near the death after the visitors had taken a 2-0 lead.

O'Neill's men battled to the end and the manager was pleased with their fighting spirit.

"It was very encouraging and when you are in a game like that - it becomes very frustrating. In the past we would have let our heads drop but this group always work hard and keep going.

"I have seen at times in the past Northern Ireland teams in that situation would have gone under.

"But that would not happen with this group of players, You saw their capabilities and they are a good group of players.

"I am disappointed with the result but I was pleased with the manner of our performance.

"I also thought that we should have been given a penalty. I have watched it back and it looks like a penalty to me."