O'Neill revealed that he spurned the opportunity to play in Austria or Switzerland when leaving Hibernian in 1996 as he signed for Coventry City in the Premier League.

With Cameron McGeehan currently on the books at Belgian side Oostende, O'Neill remarked that he would like to see even more players take the step to play in mainland Europe.

"I would love our younger players to look beyond England," he said.

"I think other nations do it better but you need the opportunity.

"Maybe when those leagues and clubs are looking at players, they're not really looking at Northern Ireland.

"We've seen it a little bit more with the kids from the Republic of Ireland with the rules around Brexit.

"It would be brilliant for our young players to go abroad at an earlier age but it isn't an easy thing for a young player to do either.

"I would love to see them go as that pathway back into English football is a very good route to come, but equally, if you go abroad to play you might find that you spend your whole career there as it's an amazing experience.

"When I look back at my own playing career, I wish I had gone abroad and I had the chance to go to Sturm Graz in Austria and a team in Switzerland when the Bosman rule started and I didn't take it.

"I went to Coventry in the Premier League so it's hard to turn that situation down but I think it's something we now have to explore.

"From a pure football point of view, if we can pick an U17 or an U19 squad and we are bringing lads back from France or Belgium, it would be a real positive."

Midfielders Isaac Price and Shea Charles have both been linked with moves to Belgium and Germany respectively, however, O'Neill insists their parents clubs will aid the pair in making a decision moving forward.

"I don't really speak to them too much about that because their clubs know what they're doing," he added.

"The fact that Shea's around the first-team on a regular basis at the best club side in the world, the challenge to get into that team is incredible.

"The great thing about those young players being at a club like Manchester City, if there is an exit, it's always a very attractive exit for them.

"I don't know what the plans are for Shea within Manchester City but I know whatever it is, it'll be the right option for him at that minute in time whatever the club decides to do.

"Isaac is slightly different as he's in that situation where there was a change of manager from Frank Lampard to Sean Dyche, he maybe doesn't feel he's as close to the first-team as he felt previously but he was in a contractual situation where despite Everton wanting to keep him, he's gone down a different route of going abroad.

