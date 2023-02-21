Northern Ireland manager Michael O’Neill’s father Des has passed away
The father of Northern Ireland manager Michael O’Neill has sadly passed away.
The Irish Football Association (IFA) expressed their condolences after the death of Des O’Neill.
A spokesperson said: “Our thoughts are with Michael and his family circle.”
Mr O’Neill was a staunch supporter of his son’s career and was a keen sportsman himself, playing hurling successfully before becoming an avid golfer.
He was also a member of St Galls GAC and spent 16 seasons playing hurling for the Antrim seniors from 1951 until 1966.
Northern Ireland manager O’Neill, whose mother Patricia passed away in 2017, guided the national team to the European Championships in France in 2016.
After an initial nine-year period at the helm between 2011 and 2020, O’Neill was reappointed as manager last year on a five-and-a-half-year contract after spending several seasons in charge at Championship side Stoke City.
O’Neill’s first game as manager since taking over the hot-seat again will be a Euro 2024 qualifier away to San Marino on March 23, followed by a return to Belfast as they host Finland three days later.