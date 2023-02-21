The Irish Football Association (IFA) expressed their condolences after the death of Des O’Neill.

A spokesperson said: “Our thoughts are with Michael and his family circle.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr O’Neill was a staunch supporter of his son’s career and was a keen sportsman himself, playing hurling successfully before becoming an avid golfer.

Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill's late parents Des and Pat O'Neill pictured with some of his trophies and photographs they collected and kept over the years.

He was also a member of St Galls GAC and spent 16 seasons playing hurling for the Antrim seniors from 1951 until 1966.

Northern Ireland manager O’Neill, whose mother Patricia passed away in 2017, guided the national team to the European Championships in France in 2016.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After an initial nine-year period at the helm between 2011 and 2020, O’Neill was reappointed as manager last year on a five-and-a-half-year contract after spending several seasons in charge at Championship side Stoke City.