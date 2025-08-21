Northern Ireland will have a men’s and women’s team compete at the Homeless World Cup in Oslo, Norway

Northern Ireland are set to take centre stage as a men’s and women’s team compete at this year’s Homeless World Cup in Oslo, Norway – thanks to the charity Street Soccer NI.

Team Northern Ireland, who are supported this year by Simon Community NI, Choice Housing and others, will be joined by over 60 countries from around the world during the week-long event in Oslo.

The tournament will be held at the iconic Rådhusplassen (City Hall Square) across eight days from August 23-30.

The Homeless World Cup is a 4-aside tournament with games lasting 14 minutes, with each team playing 10-12 matches in total.

The men’s team will face Italy (August 23), Japan (August 24) and Hungary (August 25) in the group section.

Whilst, the women will take on Mexico (August 23), Kenya (August 24), Sweden and Zimbabwe (both on August 25).

Mick, 40, a player who has been involved with Street Soccer for over 10 years, said: “This means everything to me, I was in a bad and dark place a few years back and football through street soccer has brought me right back to the person I was.

"Playing for the country I was born in is a great achievement to me and for my kids to see me on TV, playing something I love doing. I am looking forward to meeting people from different countries and hearing all about their backgrounds and what they came through in their own lives.”

Street Soccer NI works with over 200 people every week across Northern Ireland offering free access to weekly football sessions for men and women. Once players engage in the football they get offered support with housing, employment, education, addictions and more.

They currently have weekly sessions in Belfast, Londonderry, Saintfield and Coleraine.

Justin McMinn, CEO and Co-founder of Street Soccer NI, added: “We’re so excited to be taking part in the Homeless World cup again this year and visit such a beautiful place as Norway.

