Northern Ireland teenager Callum Marshall has signed his first professional contract with West Ham United. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Marshall joined the Premier League Club in January on scholarship terms from Linfield and impressed coaches in the Under 18 squad, scoring nine goals in just four outings at the start of the season.

The striker scored his first Premier League 2 goal in October away to Blackburn Rovers and has made eight appearances for the Hammers’ Under 21s.

Marshall told the club’s website: “Signing my first professional deal with West Ham United feels really good.

"It's something that I've been working towards my whole life. My 2022 has been very enjoyable and has also had its peaks and troughs.

"I've just been trying to replicate my form from the Under 18s into the Under 21s, and it's been a hard step up. I'm on my way back from an injury too so, for me, it's about getting as much game time as I can with the Under 18s in the coming weeks, and hopefully do well,” added the 18-year-old, who made five senior appearances for Linfield before making the trip to London.

"Now it's time for me to push on. I need to keep my foot on the gas and keep going forward.

"I'm so happy to sign my first professional deal and now I want to try and get back into the Under 21s team after the World Cup.”

The arracker made his professional debut for Linfield in the County Antrim Shield in October last year. He opened his account with a goal in the 11-0 League Cup win over PSNI FC the following month.

Marshall put pen to paper on his professional deal alongside interim Academy Manager Kenny Brown, incoming Sporting Director Mark Noble, and his parents, who made the trip over from Northern Ireland.