Simone Magill celebrates her equaliser for Northern Ireland at Windsor Park

​Tanya Oxtoby’s side had taken a 2-0 advantage after a super first leg display in Podgorica, but the Montenegrins were much improved at Windsor Park.

Before a ball was kicked, there was a minute's applause held in memory of former Northern Ireland international Chris Nicholl, who passed away earlier in the week at the age of 77.

Northern Ireland would nearly make the perfect start after just 17 seconds as good play in midfield allowed Joely Andrews to have a strike on goal that went narrowly wide.

Caragh Hamilton in action with Montenegro’s Darija Djukic

However, Montenegro really should have taken the lead with 8 minutes on the clock. A mis-placed pass by Chloe McCarron was seized upon by Jansa Djokovic and the midfielder picked out Armisa Kuc but she was denied by a superb stop by Maddy Harvey-Clifford.

On the half hour mark, Montenegro captain Sladana Bulatovic tried her luck with a 25-yard free-kick but the set-piece was comfortably gathered by Crusaders stopper Harvey-Clifford.

Northern Ireland would have a lot of the ball in the opening 45 minutes but struggled to create any clear-cut chances, with Andrews and Simone Magill getting in each other's way when Northern Ireland were in a good position.

Another set-piece would present a glorious chance for the visitors but Jelena Karlicic's dangerous cross had no visitors at the back post.

Keri Halliday made her Windsor Park bow for Northern Ireland

On the stroke of half-time, Magill fed through Caragh Hamilton who burst into the box but her effort was saved by the body of Anastasjia Krstovic as Montenegro cleared their lines.

However, Montenegro would take the lead on the night on 66 minutes as a corner-kick delivery by Jelena Karlicic was headed into the net from close range by Desic, who out-muscled Rebecca McKenna to convert.

With only one goal now in the tie, Northern Ireland would respond well and they went agonisingly close to equalising on 71 minutes. A cross into the box by Hamilton was met by Magill, and after her strike came back off the crossbar, substitute Danielle Maxwell would then see her rebound saved.

But Northern Ireland would draw level two minutes later as Magill would net her 25th goal for the country. A cross by Maxwell was headed across goal by Ellie Mason ahead of Montenegro ‘keeper Anastasija Krstović, with Aston Villa striker Magill firing into an empty net.

With Montenegro having to push forward, Northern Ireland were looking to exploit spaces and they nearly sealed the deal on 77 minutes. A burst of pace forward and pass by Magill found Hamilton but her strike was deflected into the side netting.

Three minutes later, Masa Tomassevic let fly from the edge of the area which forced Harvey-Clifford into tipping the ball around for a corner.

Soon after, Mason – who is a central defender by trade – tried to show her exploits at the other end but her strike failed to land below the crossbar.