Tanya Oxtoby’s side will be hoping to retain their place in League B of the Nations League and avoid relegation while Montenegro will be aiming to gain promotion from League C.

Northern Ireland will be away from home for the first leg this evening before hosting Montenegro at Windsor Park on Tuesday (February 27).

Halliday, who is currently on the books at Linfield, is hoping to play a starring role after making her international debut in a 4-0 win over Albania in December before being an unused substitute in the 6-1 defeat to the Republic of Ireland at Windsor Park.

Northern Ireland striker Keri Halliday will hope to feature in both legs of the Nations League play-off against Montenegro

"It's a play-off, it's an international game, it's going to be hard but we'll prepare in the exact same way," the Ballymoney teenager said.

"It's one that we want to win and one we know we need to win.

"The camp has been positive...we just want to prepare well and go and win the two games.

"The biggest goal is to play at Windsor Park.

"I've never played at Windsor Park for club or country before, so to step on it during the last camp to train was absolutely brilliant and to see that crowd.

"I definitely want to play at Windsor Park and to get my first international goal which hopefully comes soon."

Halliday says being involved for her country is “a dream come true” not only for herself personally but also her family.

She added: "To be called-up once is good but I planned to do it again and it's absolutely amazing as I love being with the girls.

"I was just home from a session for my first call-up and I remember getting a phone call and I missed it but there was a message saying 'ring me back as soon as possible'.

"I don't even remember where I was but it was probably one of the most proudest moments of my life and my family.