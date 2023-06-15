Northern Ireland suffer blow as Jamal Lewis withdraws from squad for upcoming double header
Northern Ireland must plan for the upcoming games against Denmark and Kazakhstan without the services of Jamal Lewis.
By Johnny McNabb
Published 15th Jun 2023, 16:31 BST- 1 min read
The defender had been named in Michael O’Neill’s panel for the two games, however, a knee injury has sidelined the Newcastle United ace.
Northern Ireland resume their campaign against the Danes tomorrow night before welcoming Kazakhstan to Windsor Park on Monday.
A replacement has yet to be confirmed for the 25-year-old.