News you can trust since 1737
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Nottingham attacks: third victim named by police
MPs find Boris Johnson ‘deliberately misled’ Commons multiple times
Teenage girl dies in village duck race tragedy
Police identify Nottingham attack victims as families pay tribute
Vodafone and Three to merge creating UK’s largest phone network
Aslef announces more walkouts by train drivers for next 6 months

Northern Ireland suffer blow as Jamal Lewis withdraws from squad for upcoming double header

Northern Ireland must plan for the upcoming games against Denmark and Kazakhstan without the services of Jamal Lewis.
By Johnny McNabb
Published 15th Jun 2023, 16:31 BST- 1 min read

The defender had been named in Michael O’Neill’s panel for the two games, however, a knee injury has sidelined the Newcastle United ace.

Northern Ireland resume their campaign against the Danes tomorrow night before welcoming Kazakhstan to Windsor Park on Monday.

A replacement has yet to be confirmed for the 25-year-old.

Jamal Lewis has withdrawn from the Northern Ireland squad due to injuryJamal Lewis has withdrawn from the Northern Ireland squad due to injury
Jamal Lewis has withdrawn from the Northern Ireland squad due to injury
Related topics:DenmarkNewcastle United