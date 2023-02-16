The match at the Cardiff City Stadium will be part of Northern Ireland’s preparation for the UEFA Women’s Nations League campaign which will get under way in September.

The two sides last met in qualifying for the 2022 European Championships, with both games ending in draws.

“This is a good test for the team against high quality opposition as we begin preparations for our next qualifying campaign,” said the Irish FA’s director of women’s football Angela Platt.

Northern Ireland are set to face Wales in April.

“I know the players will be raring to go and really looking forward to this opportunity. The recruitment process has started for our new senior women’s manager for what will be an exciting new phase for the team.”