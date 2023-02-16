Northern Ireland to face Wales in friendly on April 6
Northern Ireland will face Wales in an international friendly on April 6, the Irish Football Association has announced.
The match at the Cardiff City Stadium will be part of Northern Ireland’s preparation for the UEFA Women’s Nations League campaign which will get under way in September.
The two sides last met in qualifying for the 2022 European Championships, with both games ending in draws.
“This is a good test for the team against high quality opposition as we begin preparations for our next qualifying campaign,” said the Irish FA’s director of women’s football Angela Platt.
“I know the players will be raring to go and really looking forward to this opportunity. The recruitment process has started for our new senior women’s manager for what will be an exciting new phase for the team.”
Kenny Shiels left his role as Northern Ireland manager at the end of January, with a replacement yet to be announced.