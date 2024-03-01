All Sections
A UEFA development tournament for women’s under-16 teams is due to be staged in Northern Ireland next month.
By Johnny McNabb
Published 1st Mar 2024, 12:00 GMT
The four-team mini tournament will feature Spain, Belgium and Iceland as well as Northern Ireland, with all games being played at Seaview Stadium in Belfast.

Matchday one, on Sunday, March 10 will see Spain take on Iceland (11am) and Northern Ireland come up against Belgium (4pm).

The next set of games is on Tuesday, March 12 when Northern Ireland tackle Spain (11am) and Iceland face Belgium (4pm).

Northern Ireland set to host WU16 tournamentNorthern Ireland set to host WU16 tournament
The final matchday is on Friday, March 15 as Belgium v Spain is the first match in north Belfast that day (11am) followed by Northern Ireland v Iceland (4pm).

Entry is free to all of the games.

The Northern Ireland team will be coached by Julie Nelson and Clare Carson. Julie will be the head coach, while Clare will be her assistant.

The tournament is being organised by the Irish Football Association on behalf of UEFA.

