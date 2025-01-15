Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Northern Ireland have confirmed they will face Sweden in an international friendly in March – a match which manager Michael O’Neill says will provide “a good opportunity” for his players.

The friendly is set to be staged at Strawberry Arena, Sweden’s national stadium, on Tuesday, March 25 (KO 6pm).

O’Neill said the game will provide a good test for his players ahead of FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers this autumn.

Sweden are 27th in the latest world rankings, while Northern Ireland are in 71st place just now despite topping their UEFA Nations League group (C3) back in the autumn.

Northern Ireland will face Sweden away from home in an international friendly in March

The Swedish squad is packed with English Premier League talent as Newcastle United striker Alexandar Isak, Tottenham Hotspur attacker Dejan Kulusevski and Nottingham Forest winger Anthony Elanga are part of their squad, alongside much-sought after Sporting Lisbon frontman Viktor Gyokeres

O’Neill said: “The game will be a great opportunity to test ourselves against a higher ranked team similar to what we will face in World Cup 2026 qualification.

“Sweden are currently a Pot 2 team with two of Europe’s most sought after strikers in Gyokeres and Isak.

“We have made progress in the last 12 months, continuing to introduce younger players into the squad and developing a system and style of play. It’s important we test ourselves at every opportunity and this game will allow us to do that.”

Sweden had an excellent Nations League campaign in the autumn. They were unbeaten as they topped League C Group 1, which also featured Slovakia, Estonia and Azerbaijan. They won five of their six games and drew with the Slovakians away from home.

Meanwhile, plans are being finalised for a second friendly in the March international window. That game will be played prior to the international challenge match in the Swedish capital.

Northern Ireland are in Group A for stage one of the FIFA World Cup 2026 European qualifiers and will play either Germany or Italy, Slovakia and Luxembourg between September and November.

