Northern Ireland are set to face Switzerland and Iceland in international friendlies.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The update was made by the Irish Football Association on Tuesday as Michael O’Neill’s men face the Swiss first on Friday, March 21 (KO 7:45pm).

O’Neill said the Swiss are a consistent Pot 1 team and the game in Belfast will provide an opportunity for the Northern Ireland players to test themselves against strong opposition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The game against the Swiss will be followed by a trip to the Strawberry Arena in Stockholm to face Sweden in an international challenge match on Tuesday, March 25 (KO 6pm).

Northern Ireland will take on Switzerland and Iceland in international challenge matches in Belfast over the coming months

Switzerland and Sweden are set to face each other in World Cup qualifiers later this year. They are in Group B along with Slovenia and Kosovo.

Iceland will make the journey to Windsor Park on Tuesday, June 10 (KO 7:45pm).

O’Neill wanted to face Iceland due to their solid performances on the international stage in recent years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Back in the autumn, in the UEFA Nations League, Iceland faced Wales, Turkey and Montenegro in League B Group 4, finishing third behind the Welsh and Turks.

They won both of their games against Montenegro and drew 2-2 with eventual group winners Wales at home.

In March they will compete in a League B/League C promotion/relegation play-off against Kosovo.

Northern Ireland are in Group A for stage one of the FIFA World Cup 2026 European qualifiers and will play either Germany or Italy, Slovakia and Luxembourg between September and November.