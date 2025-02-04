Northern Ireland to play Switzerland and Iceland at home in international challenge matches
The update was made by the Irish Football Association on Tuesday as Michael O’Neill’s men face the Swiss first on Friday, March 21 (KO 7:45pm).
O’Neill said the Swiss are a consistent Pot 1 team and the game in Belfast will provide an opportunity for the Northern Ireland players to test themselves against strong opposition.
The game against the Swiss will be followed by a trip to the Strawberry Arena in Stockholm to face Sweden in an international challenge match on Tuesday, March 25 (KO 6pm).
Switzerland and Sweden are set to face each other in World Cup qualifiers later this year. They are in Group B along with Slovenia and Kosovo.
Iceland will make the journey to Windsor Park on Tuesday, June 10 (KO 7:45pm).
O’Neill wanted to face Iceland due to their solid performances on the international stage in recent years.
Back in the autumn, in the UEFA Nations League, Iceland faced Wales, Turkey and Montenegro in League B Group 4, finishing third behind the Welsh and Turks.
They won both of their games against Montenegro and drew 2-2 with eventual group winners Wales at home.
In March they will compete in a League B/League C promotion/relegation play-off against Kosovo.
Northern Ireland are in Group A for stage one of the FIFA World Cup 2026 European qualifiers and will play either Germany or Italy, Slovakia and Luxembourg between September and November.
Michael O’Neill’s team will also have an away friendly in June prior to the game against Iceland, however this will not be confirmed until after the Nations League play-offs in March.