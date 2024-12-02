Northern Ireland’s Under-15 team claimed the overall title at a UEFA development tournament thanks to a fine win against Finland. (Photo: Irish FA)

Northern Ireland’s Under-15 team claimed the overall title at a UEFA development tournament thanks to a fine win against Finland.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northern Ireland U15s head coach Michael McClean made seven changes to the side that started the 1-1 draw with Hungary, the Under-15s’ second game of the four-team tournament.

In their final game of the tournament Northern Ireland fell behind to an early goal. They failed to deal with a cross to the back post area and the Finns took full advantage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Finland dominated the first half as Northern Ireland struggled to produce the same level of intensity and performance as they did in their first two games when they defeated hosts Cyprus and drew with the Hungarians.

In the second half Northern Ireland were a different team. They showed more intent and played with more intensity - and they put the Finns on the back foot straight away.

Substitute Mason Ayre levelled proceedings with a lovely goal. He picked the ball up on the right side and drove at the Finland defence. After reaching the bye-line he cut back inside and unleashed a fierce left foot shot that flew into the far corner.

From that moment on Northern Ireland were well on top in the game. Their second goal came midway through the half when Liam Kelly strode down the inside left channel and cut the ball back to striker Michael Mulholland, who neatly turned and finished to claim his fourth goal in three games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The win was sealed in the final 10 minutes when another sub, Padai O’Kane, jinked inside the Finland full back and produced a neat finish past the keeper at his near post.