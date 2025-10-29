Northern Ireland U17s started their European qualifying with a victory against Armenia. (Photo: Irish FA)

Northern Ireland Under 17s got their Euro 2026 qualifying campaign off to a winning start by edging out Armenia in Cyprus.

Andy Waterworth’s side are competing in Qualifying Round Group 11 for U17 Euro 2026, with Cyprus (31 October) and Finland (3 November) pencilled into the calendar.

The opening exchanges were very much a close affair, with the sides trading set pieces and periods of possession. Charlie Campbell tested the Armenian keeper with a direct free-kick, while at the other end, Mher Harutyunyan failed to find the target from a good position.

The deadlock was broken in Northern Ireland's favour midway through the first half after Cliftonville's Eamonn Tohill knocked the ball home following a spell of play that had started with a corner from West Ham United's Joel Kerr.

A second goal arrived on 40 minutes when Kerr got his just rewards for his earlier endeavours after receiving the ball from Hearts defender Alfie Wilson.

Armenia hit back, though, in first half stoppage time through midfielder Armen Ghazaryan, with the assist provided by Kirill Edigarian.

Waterworth's side continued to push forward early in the second half, but Nazaretyan was on hand once more to deal with a further Kerr effort.

Indeed, Northern Ireland continued to be in the ascendancy as the game progressed, winning a succession of free-kicks and corners, before Tohill came close to doubling his tally either side of the hour with one effort blocked enroute to goal and another kept out by the busy Nazaretyan.

Substitute Jack May was the latest to be frustrated by a blocked attempt with a quarter-of-an-hour remaining.

As was perhaps to be expected Armenia stepped up a gear in the closing moments in pursuit of the equaliser, forcing a number of corners, with Northern Ireland keeper Phoenix Blayney called into action to deal with a Ghazaryan strike before the same player then missed the target as the game ticked over into stoppage time.

But a strong defence dealt with anything thrown at them as Waterworth's charges held out to record a positive and well deserved winning start to the campaign.

Speaking after the game, Waterworth said: "It was a game of two halves. The first half we were very much in control and we could have been four or five up but then I think we got a little bit complacent.

"They scored right on half time, which was a complete psychological change, but we are very happy as a squad that we came away with a win.

"It was a game that the players will have to really learn from because when we were good and we did the right things we had a lot of success, but then when we got scrappy, we lost concentration and we were lucky not to get punished in the end.

"It was a good learning opportunity for the young players, and it'll definitely stand them a good place moving forward."

In the other game in the group hosts Cyprus edged out Finland by a solitary goal, a penalty, scored midway through the second half.