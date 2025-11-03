Northern Ireland U17s reach elite round of Euro qualifiers after earning draw against Finland
Andy Waterworth’s side had to avoid defeat against the Finns after starting the group with a 2-1 win against Armenia, before drawing 0-0 with hosts Cyprus.
After Matthew Belshaw kept out a couple of efforts from Finnish attacker Nicklas Kroupkin, the Green and White Army took the lead on 11 minutes when Liam Kelly’s excellent cross was superbly headed home by attacking midfielder Joel Kerr.
Coran Madden put a shot wide before Eamonn Tohill forced a good save out of Finland keeper Elias Lahti.
As half-time approached Northern Ireland substitute Alfie Wilson guided an effort wide of the target.
However, four minutes after the restart, Finnish midfielder Juuso Makelainen levelled things up when he poked home a loose ball.
Defender Samuel Heikari and forward Jay De Nascimento both had opportunities before Belshaw kept out a shot from Finland sub Mustafa Mahmood.
Belshaw was called into action once again in added time when he saved an effort from Finland defender Miguel Yinkfu Chuye.
The draw means Northern Ireland finished second in the group on five points. Cyprus, who had previously defeated the Finns, topped the group after defeating Armenia 1-0 today. Finland finished third on four points.
In round one of the qualifiers the top two teams from 14 groups (including Cyprus and Northern Ireland) advance to Round 2 League A (elite round), while the other teams will play in Round 2 League B.
The second set of qualifiers will be played next spring. In Round 2 League A 28 teams will be drawn into seven groups of four, with the winners of each group qualifying for the final tournament in Estonia next May.