Northern Ireland Under-19 squad revealed for Euro qualifiers

Northern Ireland Under-19s boss Stephen Frail has unveiled his squad for three U19 Euros qualifiers coming up later this month.

A mini tournament is being hosted by Northern Ireland from November 14-20 as part of the first stage of qualification for next year’s UEFA U19 European Championship finals in Armenia.

In the Group 9 games Northern Ireland will come up against Poland, Serbia and Kazakhstan.

First up for Frail’s boys is a match versus Poland at Shamrock Park in Portadown on Wednesday, November 14 (7pm).

However, the group gets under way earlier that day when Serbia take on Kazakhstan at Stangmore Park, Dungannon (2pm).

Matchday two will see Northern Ireland come up against Serbia at The Oval, Belfast on Saturday November 17 (7pm). On the same day Poland and Kazakhstan will lock horns at Stangmore Park (2pm).

Northern Ireland’s final group game is against Kazakhstan at Shamrock Park on Tuesday, November 20 (1pm). The Poles and Serbs will meet at the same time at Coleraine Showgrounds.

The top two in the group will advance to join top seeds Portugal and Germany in the elite round draw on December 6. In March’s elite round seven teams will qualify to line up alongside hosts Armenia in the finals next summer.

Northern Ireland U19 squad:

Goalkeepers – Declan Dunne (Portadown, on loan from Cliftonville), Ollie Webber (Crystal Palace);

Defenders – Jack O’Mahony (Harland And Wolff Welders, on loan from Glenavon), Aaron Donnelly (Cliftonville), Kofi Balmer (Ballymena United), Daniel Finlayson (Rangers), Sean Graham (Blackpool), Tom Leighton (Watford), Ethan Patterson (Aston Villa);

Midfielders – Alfie McCalmont (Leeds United), Harry Robinson (Oldham Athletic), Luke Wilson (Portadown), Cameron Palmer (Rangers), Caoimhin McConnell (Cliftonville), Aaron Heap (Oxford United), Ethan Galbraith (Manchester United);

Forwards – Tyrone Lewthwaite (Rotherham United), Liam Smyth (Stevenage), Jordan Jenkins (Glenavon), Lewis McCann (Dunfermline).